Red Sox's David Price: Scheduled for bullpen Saturday

Price (wrist) was scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

There's been no report on how the bullpen session went. It is presumed the Red Sox will see how Price responds before determining his next step, but the left-hander could rejoin the starting rotation this week. With the Red Sox placing Chris Sale (elbow) on the injured list Saturday, Boston will need a starter Tuesday.

