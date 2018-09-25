Red Sox's David Price: Scheduled start postponed
Price will not start Tuesday against the Orioles as the game has been postponed, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. Price will start the first game of the twin bill, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports. The postponement costs Price any chance he may have had of starting twice this week, as he'd now been on short rest for the final game of the season Sunday against the Yankees.
