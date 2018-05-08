Red Sox's David Price: Scratched from Wednesday's start
Manager Alex Cora said Price (hand) will no longer start Wednesday against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The numbness in Price's hand that forced him to exit a start earlier in the year has returned, so he'll head back to Boston to undergo some tests while Rick Porcello takes his turn in the rotation Wednesday. He was able to make his next start on schedule after first experiencing the sensation in his hand, so it's unclear if Price will require a trip to the DL at this point.
