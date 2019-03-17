Red Sox's David Price: Scratched with illness

Price was scratched from his scheduled spring start Sunday because of an illness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price's ailment does not seem like cause for alarm, but it does throw off his schedule a bit. It's not clear when he will take the mound next, but he figures to do so in the next few days as long as he puts the illness behind him. As long as he is able to do that, he should slot in somewhere behind Opening Day starter Chris Sale in the Red Sox's season-opening series with the Mariners.