Red Sox's David Price: Season over

Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Price (wrist) will be shut down for the season, OMF on WEEI reports.

Cora indicated Tuesday that Price's season was likely over, but he went a step further Wednesday, and confirmed that Price will not pitch again in 2019. Price will end the season making 22 starts, going 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 1.31 WHIP -- his highest marks in those categories since 2009. It remains to be seen what the next step will be in his recovery, but that decision will be made with an eye on 2020.