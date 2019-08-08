Red Sox's David Price: Sent to injured list

Price was placed on the injured list Thursday with a TFCC cyst in his left wrist, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there had been no indication that Price was dealing with any injury. The issue could help explain the left-hander's recent struggles, as he's allowed 11 runs on 18 hits (including four home runs) in seven innings over his past two starts. He received a cortisone injection to help alleviate the pain and will be eligible to return next Friday, should he prove ready. Hector Velazquez was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move, while the Red Sox have yet to announce who will take Price's place in the rotation.