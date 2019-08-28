Red Sox's David Price: Set to rejoin rotation Sunday

Price (wrist) is scheduled to start Sunday against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price has been cleared to rejoin the rotation after emerging from his three-inning simulated game Tuesday with no issues. The southpaw has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 with a cyst in his left wrist and only threw 54 pitches in his simulated outing, so he'll likely face some sort of limited pitch count in his first start back. Prior to landing on the IL, Price compiled a 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 126:31 K:BB across 21 starts (105.1 innings).