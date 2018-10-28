Red Sox's David Price: Set to start Game 5

Price will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chris Sale was originally supposed to get the starting nod for Boston's potential clinching game, but manager Alex Cora said he likes Price at Dodger Stadium, so they'll go with him instead. The 33-year-old last pitched in Game 2, in which he navigated 6.2 frames while allowing just two runs on four hits. He'll face off with Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw in the final game in Los Angeles.