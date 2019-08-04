Red Sox's David Price: Set to start Sunday
Manager Alex Cora said Price will be activated off the paternity list to start Sunday night against the Yankees, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Price moved to the paternity list Friday after his wife gave birth, but he'll rejoin the Red Sox after two days for his scheduled start Sunday. The veteran southpaw has struggled in his last three outings with 13 runs allowed on 21 hits, including five home runs.
