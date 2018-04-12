Red Sox's David Price: Should be fine
Manager Alex Cora said Price (hand) "should be fine" and that the injury is unrelated to his elbow issues from 2017, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This is certainly encouraging news for Price, who was lifted after just one inning Wednesday after reportedly feeling "a sensation in his left hand." While the Red Sox are optimistic about his outlook, he's not completely out of the woods yet. Price is scheduled to play catch Thursday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the issue. At this point, no further tests are scheduled for the southpaw.
