Red Sox's David Price: Should have normal offseason
Assistant general manager Brian O'Halloran confirmed Monday that Price's recent left wrist surgery "went well" and added that the team expects the southpaw to be fully ready to go for spring training, Tom Caron of NESN reports.
Considering that Price's procedure didn't address any structural damage and was merely needed to remove a cyst, he shouldn't face an extended recovery period, putting him on track for a relatively normal offseason. With fewer than 110 innings covered in two of the past three seasons, Price's durability is becoming more of a question mark these days, but he's still been an above-average starter when he's been able to take the hill. Though his 4.28 ERA and 1.31 WHIP this season represented his worst showings in both categories since 2010, a 21 K-BB% -- the second-best mark of his career -- offers reason for optimism about a bounce back in 2020 if health prevails.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...