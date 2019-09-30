Red Sox's David Price: Should have normal offseason

Assistant general manager Brian O'Halloran confirmed Monday that Price's recent left wrist surgery "went well" and added that the team expects the southpaw to be fully ready to go for spring training, Tom Caron of NESN reports.

Considering that Price's procedure didn't address any structural damage and was merely needed to remove a cyst, he shouldn't face an extended recovery period, putting him on track for a relatively normal offseason. With fewer than 110 innings covered in two of the past three seasons, Price's durability is becoming more of a question mark these days, but he's still been an above-average starter when he's been able to take the hill. Though his 4.28 ERA and 1.31 WHIP this season represented his worst showings in both categories since 2010, a 21 K-BB% -- the second-best mark of his career -- offers reason for optimism about a bounce back in 2020 if health prevails.