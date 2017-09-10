Red Sox's David Price: Simulated game set for Wednesday
Price (elbow) will toss a simulated game on Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Price experienced no issues while throwing two simulated innings Saturday, so he'll increase his workload to a three-inning simulated game Wednesday. The veteran hurler has been on the disabled list since late July but appears to be nearing his return to the big leagues.
