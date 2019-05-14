Red Sox's David Price: Slated for bullpen Wednesday

Price (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Price has been on the shelf due to left elbow tendinitis, but he's nearing a return to action. If his side session goes well, the Red Sox expect to activate him from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Astros.

More News
Our Latest Stories