Red Sox's David Price: Solid in no-decision
Price didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's marathon extra-innings loss to the Twins, allowing one run on four hits over five innings while striking out two.
The southpaw got lifted after only 73 pitches (49 strikes), a decision that looked worse and worse as the 17-inning affair dragged on and the Red Sox were forced to go deeper into their bullpen. Price will take a 3.39 ERA and 73:15 K:BB through 66.1 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the White Sox.
