Red Sox's David Price: Spins complete-game victory

Price (4-4) earned the win Thursday with a complete game, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight without a walk against the Orioles.

His line would've been prettier had he not allowed a two-run home run to Manny Machado with two outs in the ninth inning, but the blast was not enough to ruin Price's second straight strong effort, completed in a tidy 95 pitches. The left-hander recently admitted to a bout with carpal tunnel syndrome, but regardless of the truth behind reports of him being addicted to the video game Fortnite, his recent form should rebuild the trust of his fantasy shareholders. He's next scheduled for a road clash with the Rays, his first major-league organization.