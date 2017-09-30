Red Sox's David Price: Squelches rally Saturday

Price walked a batter and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Lost amid the celebration of Boston's division-clinching win Saturday was Price pitching for a second straight day, one final hurdle cleared in his recovery from a recent elbow injury. The left-hander shut down Houston's seventh-inning rally, punctuating it with a three-pitch strikeout of George Springer as the go-ahead run at the plate. Price has thrown four innings over the past three days and looks like an important high-leverage reliever entering the postseason.