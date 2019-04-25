Red Sox's David Price: Start pushed to Saturday
Price is scheduled to start Saturday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Price was originally lined up to get the ball Friday, but manager Alex Cora apparently wanted to keep him and Chris Sale back-to-back in the rotation. As such, Price will move back to start Saturday while Sale gets the ball Sunday and Friday's starter remains undecided. The 33-year-old Price has been solid through four starts this season, compiling a 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 24 innings.
