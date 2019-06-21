Red Sox's David Price: Start pushed to Tuesday

Price will make his next start Tuesday versus the White Sox, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Price initially lined up to start Monday's series opener but the Red Sox will instead elect to give him an extra day of rest. The veteran left-hander was pulled after 73 pitches despite allowing only one run over five innings during his start last Tuesday, but the team has said he isn't injured and is just playing it safe heading into the All-Star break. Price has a 3.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 73:15 K:BB through 66.1 innings this season.