Red Sox's David Price: Starting second game of 2018 campaign

Price was named the starter for Boston's second game of the season against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price pitched five innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Pirates. In that time he gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out four batters along the way. The announcement that he'll open the season as the team's second starter in the rotation was expected, as his starts have followed Chris Sale's so far this spring.