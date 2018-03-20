Red Sox's David Price: Starting second game of 2018 campaign
Price was named the starter for Boston's second game of the season against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Price pitched five innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League outing against the Pirates. In that time he gave up two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out four batters along the way. The announcement that he'll open the season as the team's second starter in the rotation was expected, as his starts have followed Chris Sale's so far this spring.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Makes Grapefruit League debut•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Embraces slower spring ramp-up•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Reiterates elbow is healthy•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Squelches rally Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Available on back-to-back days•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...