Red Sox's David Price: Starting Tuesday
Price (illness) will start Tuesday against Cleveland, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Price scared fans and fantasy owners by leaving his most recent start Saturday against the Astros after just 15 pitches, but it turned out that he was merely battling an illness. He'll pitch again on just two days' rest, though the brief length of his previous start means that the outing likely didn't come with much more wear and tear than a typical bullpen session.
