Red Sox's David Price: Starts against Toronto on Saturday
Price (hand) will take the mound against the Blue Jays on Saturday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Expectedly, Price is listed as the starting pitcher for Saturday's game after missing his previous start while dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome. Over seven starts this year, he's logged a 5.11 ERA and 1/41 WHIP with a 32:16 K:BB in 37 innings.
