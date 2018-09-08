Red Sox's David Price: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Price didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out 10.

The southpaw took a liner off his left wrist in his previous start Aug. 29, but Price looked to be in top form against the Astros, holding them off the scoreboard for six innings before finally stumbling in the seventh. He'll take a 3.57 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Blue Jays.