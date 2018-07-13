Red Sox's David Price: Strikes out eight in victory

Price (10-6) earned the win Thursday, striking out eight in 6.2 innings while allowing three runs on six hits (two home runs) in the 6-4 victory over Toronto.

Price was taken deep for a two-run homer in the first inning by Teoscar Hernandez and later a solo blast from Kendrys Morales in the seventh. However, the 32-year-old lefty was dominant aside from those blemishes. After recording a 2.90 ERA in the month of June, Price had allowed 12 runs across eight innings in his first two starts in July. He'll carry his 4.42 ERA and 109:34 K:BB into Detroit next Saturday.