Red Sox's David Price: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Price held the Rays to one run on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts through six innings but was stuck with a no-decision Wednesday night.
Price recorded his second straight quality start, the first time he has thrown two quality starts in a row since tossing seven shutout innings in consecutive outings against the Rays to open the season. His changeup was vicious, as it induced six of his nine swinging strikes in just 23 offerings (26.1 percent). Price has dropped his ERA from 4.89 to 4.08 with these past two strong starts, and he'll try to keep it going next time out Monday against the Blue Jays.
