Play

Red Sox's David Price: Surgery deemed successful

Price (wrist) underwent successful surgery to have a cyst removed from his left wrist, Guerin Austin of NESN reports.

Price is expected to have a normal offseason and should be ready to go by the start of spring training. The veteran left-hander made just 22 starts this season due to injuries, finishing 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories