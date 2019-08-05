Red Sox's David Price: Surrenders seven runs in loss
Price (7-5) took the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, pitching 2.2 innings and giving up seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.
Tasked with preventing a four-game sweep at the hands of Boston's bitter rivals, Price surrendered a run on an Aaron Judge homer in the first inning before getting blitzed for six runs in the third. He retired two of the first three batters in the inning but couldn't get the final out, giving up six straight hits followed by a walk before Alex Cora mercifully made the call to the bullpen. With the defeat, Price has now lost three of his last four outings, compiling a 10.59 ERA in 17 innings over that span. He'll try to turn things around when he faces the Angels in Boston on Friday in his next scheduled start.
