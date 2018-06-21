Red Sox's David Price: Takes first loss since May

Price (8-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts through six innings in a loss Wednesday to the Twins.

All the damage came on a pair of home runs, a solo blast by Robbie Grossman in the first and a two-run shot by Max Kepler in the fourth. This marks just the second time all season Price has allowed multiple home runs in a start, and he had allowed just one home in five starts. This loss breaks a six-game winning stream spanning seven starts in which Price owned a 2.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB over 44.1 innings. Two mistakes shouldn't discount such a strong run, and he'll look to get back on the right track Tuesday against the Angels.