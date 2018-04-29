Red Sox's David Price: Takes loss against Rays
Price (2-3) was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits -- including two homers -- over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday. He struck out five and walked four.
One of the two home runs was an inside-the-parker that went to the wall when center fielder Jackie Bradley misplayed it and fell down. Even so, it was another disappointing performance from Price, who has now given up 17 hits and nine earned runs in his last two starts (13.1 innings). Price left his April 11 start after one inning with a sensation in his left hand and later told the Boston Globe that he "didn't have feeling in [his] fingertips." The team has not suggested that it's still an issue nor has there been any mention of a new injury, so expect Price to stay on schedule and start in Texas next week.
