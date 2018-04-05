Red Sox's David Price: Takes no-decision Thursday

Price allowed three hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Price didn't allow a run for a second straight start and has 14 scoreless inning under his belt to the start the season. The three walks put him into a couple of dicey situation, but he weathered each with aplomb. He'll take that 0.00 ERA into next Wednesday's start at home against the Yankees.