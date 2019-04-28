Red Sox's David Price: Takes tough loss
Price (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across six innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.
None of the walks Price yielded came around to score, but he gave up a solo home run and an RBI single, which was enough for the loss. The result is disappointing, but Price has pitched a lot better lately, posting a 2.00 ERA in his last three starts. Overall, Price is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 30 innings over five starts. His next scheduled start is on the road Thursday against the White Sox.
