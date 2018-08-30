Red Sox's David Price: Tests come back clean, start still pushed back
Price (wrist) will have his next start pushed back, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Price suffered a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a liner during Wednesday's game. X-rays showed nothing alarming -- as did additional tests he underwent Thursday -- though he's still not expected to be ready to take the mound Monday against the Braves. The Red Sox hope he'll be cleared to rejoin the rotation shortly after Monday. Hector Velazquez is the leading candidate to make a spot start in place of Price.
