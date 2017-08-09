Red Sox's David Price: Throwing from 60 feet

Price (elbow) threw approximately 25 times from 60 feet Tuesday, the Boston Herald reports.

Renewed soreness last week forced Price to halt his throwing program, but he has since been cleared to pick up a baseball again. His throwing progression is still in its infancy -- he will need to roughly double his throwing distance in long toss before taking the next step. The Red Sox are hopeful that Price will pitch again this season, but given the uncertainty of his timetable, he makes for a tough stash in shallower leagues.