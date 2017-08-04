Red Sox's David Price: Throwing program put on hold amid elbow soreness
Price did not throw Friday after experiencing soreness in his pitching elbow and is considered day-to-day, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The southpaw started throwing earlier in the week, but the Red Sox are dialing back his workload after he started feeling some soreness. At this time, the Red Sox have not announced when Price will throw his next flat ground session, but it stands to reason that the club will be as patient as possible in order to avoid having him aggravate his elbow any further.
