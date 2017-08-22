Red Sox's David Price: Throws from 90 feet
Price (elbow) threw from 90 feet Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
He threw from 60 feet Monday and will throw again Wednesday, as he continues to ramp up his throwing program. Of course, last week the Red Sox were noncommittal about Price returning at all this season, so it's too soon to assume he will slot back into the rotation in the coming weeks.
