Red Sox's David Price: Throws in minor-league game

Price threw 39 pitches in a minor-league game Monday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

The pitches were Price's first in any game action this spring, and the 32-year-old lefty reportedly felt good afterwards. He battled elbow injuries throughout the 2017 season, starting back in spring training, and is taking a cautious approach to his spring buildup this year. That approach indicates that the Red Sox don't fully trust Price's elbow to hold up for the entirety of the 2018 season, but their caution could help ensure that he throws as many innings as possible.