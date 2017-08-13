Play

Red Sox's David Price: Throws long toss again

Price (elbow) threw out to 120 feet for a second consecutive day on Saturday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

That's back-to-back days of work that manager John Farrell described as "good workdays." The Red Sox will determine the next step in Price's throwing program when the left-hander is evaluated Sunday.

