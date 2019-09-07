Red Sox's David Price: Throws off flat ground

Price (wrist) threw off flat ground Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Price felt tightness in his wrist during a bullpen session Wednesday, causing him to be scratched from his start Friday against the Yankees. The Red Sox will check on Price on Sunday to see how his wrist responded to Saturday's session. If all goes well, he could start in Toronto sometime next week.

