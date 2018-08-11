Red Sox's David Price: Throws six scoreless innings

Price tossed six scoreless innings Saturday against the Orioles, improving to 12-6 on the season while striking out 10 and allowing five hits.

It was a dominant performance for the lefty, setting his season-high strikeout total. Only twice did he even allow a runner to reach second base. Price has now thrown five straight quality starts, posting a 1.64 ERA over that stretch while striking out a batter per inning. The strong run has seen his ERA drop to 3.75, while his K/9 sits at 8.98. He'll hope to keep the momentum going next Friday or Saturday against the Rays.