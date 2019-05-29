Red Sox's David Price: Throws six shutout frames
Price tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six in a no-decision against the Indians on Tuesday.
The veteran lefty did more than enough to earn a victory, and he was finally in line for one when the Red Sox broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. However, the Boston bullpen absolutely blew up, allowing seven runs in the final two frames. Including his shortened outing Sunday when he left with flu-like symptoms, Price hasn't allowed an earned run in 11.2 straight innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, .218 batting average against and 53 strikeouts in 47.2 innings this season. Price is scheduled to pitch again at the Yankees on Sunday.
