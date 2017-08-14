Play

Red Sox's David Price: Throws third straight day

Price (elbow) threw out to 90 feet Sunday, the third consecutive day he's played long toss, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Throwing a third straight day is a positive sign. Price will take Monday off before the team evaluates what the next step will be for the left-hander. It would seem a bullpen session is not too far off.

