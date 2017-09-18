Red Sox's David Price: Throws two innings Sunday
Price (elbow) entered Sunday's game in the seventh inning and pitched two perfect frames in Boston's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
It was surprising to see Price enter Sunday's game, as the Red Sox suggested he wouldn't pitch until later this week. Equally surprising, or perhaps more, was how dominant he was in slicing through the middle of the Rays' order. His fastball touched 95 mph, and he threw 21 all of his pitches for strikes. The left-hander will continue to work out of the bullpen through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. Manager John Farrell envisions Price as an important multi-inning reliever who can make an impact in the postseason.
