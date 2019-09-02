Red Sox's David Price: Throws two scoreless innings

Price allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings Sunday, striking out two in his no-decision during the win over the Angels.

Price needed 45 pitches to get through those two innings and it was his first appearance Aug. 4 after dealing with a wrist injury. His ERA fell a bit from 4.36 to 4.28 alongside a 128:32 K:BB. Price will host the rival Yankees on Saturday and should have a longer leash.