Red Sox's David Price: To return Monday
Price (elbow) will start Monday against the Blue Jays provided his arm responds well to Friday's bullpen session, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
If everything goes according to plan, Price will wind up spending two weeks on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He'll look to get back to the form he showed prior to the injury, when he recorded a 3.75 ERA with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate.
