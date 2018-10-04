Red Sox's David Price: To start Game 2 of ALDS
Price is slated to start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Price will face off against Masahiro Tanaka in Game 2 after Chris Sale takes the hill for Boston in the series opener. Price posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 177 punchouts over 176 frames (30 starts) in 2018 and will look to carry his success into the postseason.
