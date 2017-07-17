Red Sox's David Price: Tosses eight scoreless in victory

Price tossed eight shutout innings and picked up his fifth victory of the season in Sunday night's victory over the Yankees. He allowed seven hits and posted an 8:0 K:BB in the contest.

Price cruised into the All-Star break by giving up just two earned runs in 12 innings over his first two starts in July, and he did himself one better in his first post-break outing, dropping his ERA to 3.39 in the process. In his next start, he will get the Angels, a team that beat him last time the two sides squared off -- but also a team he posted a 2.72 ERA against over their last five matchups dating back to 2014.