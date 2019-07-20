Red Sox's David Price: Tosses up season-high eight hits

Price (7-3) allowed six runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Friday.

The veteran lefty hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts, and during that stretch, he went 3-0. But for the second time this season, Price allowed a six runs, and the eight hits he yielded set a new season high. Price owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 92.1 innings this season. He will look to bounce back at the Rays on Wednesday.