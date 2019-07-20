Red Sox's David Price: Tosses up season-high eight hits
Price (7-3) allowed six runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Orioles on Friday.
The veteran lefty hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts, and during that stretch, he went 3-0. But for the second time this season, Price allowed a six runs, and the eight hits he yielded set a new season high. Price owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 92.1 innings this season. He will look to bounce back at the Rays on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal