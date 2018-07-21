Red Sox's David Price: Turns in stellar outing
Price (11-6) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings as he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five as he notched the win Friday against Detroit.
Price managed to toss his third scoreless outing of the season, with his last dating back to April 5 against Tampa Bay. Despite a rough start to the month of July (9.20 ERA over his previous three performances), Price appears ready to turn things around following the All-Star break. He's slated to take the hill next Wednesday against Baltimore.
