Red Sox's David Price: Undergoes MRI on Thursday
Price had an MRI on his left pitching elbow Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The unsettling pieces of this story are coming together, and the concern was high enough to get testing done the day before his scheduled Friday start. It looks like Price will miss that rotation turn, but the Red Sox are still discussing his immediate future, which may involve a longer absence. Price owners must wait for tangible news but also start making contingency plans.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will land on disabled list Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Likely scratch Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Elbow an issue again?•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Clobbered by Halos•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Tosses eight scoreless in victory•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Turns in quality start Sunday•
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...