Red Sox's David Price: Undergoing surgery Tuesday

Price will undergo surgery Tuesday to have a cyst removed from his left wrist, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Price was already ruled out for the season because of his wrist issue, and he won't waste any time getting it addressed. It's expected that Price will have a normal offseason after he recovers from the procedure, and he should be good to go when spring training rolls around.

