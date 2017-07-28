Red Sox's David Price: Underwent MRI on Thursday
Price had an MRI on his left pitching elbow Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
The unsettling pieces of this story are coming together, and the concern was high enough to get testing done the day before his scheduled Friday start. It looks like Price will miss that rotation turn, but the Red Sox are still discussing his immediate future, which may involve a longer absence. Price owners must wait for tangible news but also start making contingency plans.
